Youth Quickly Cured of COVID While Others Remained Sick
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“my daughter got covid in January I gave her cds on the first day after two times she was all healed while her classmates struggled in 7-10 days. Truly Miracle stuff. I am trying to figure out a way to cure her age covid issue which is no period since then. She’s taking NAC twice daily. Anyone has any suggestions since she won’t take CDS due to the taste?”
Protocol Used: Protocol F
