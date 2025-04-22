I have been suffering with chronic utis/bladder infection for nearly 2 years. I have spent thousands on appts, treatments, medicines, tests during this time. I started taking cds 5 weeks ago. In such a short amount of time, my bladder is better than it has been in 2 years. Little to no issues including no retention, no burning, no lower back pain, no pressure, good flow. I will continue to take cds for longer to ensure full healing. But I wish to say it has worked better than all of the high dose long term antibiotics I was prescribed over 2 year period. It’s a miracle for sure!!! Confident that it will continue to work!