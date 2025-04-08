(Translated from Spanish)

I have been using a nail technique for over a year now using chlorine dioxide solution for all ☺️ This is the case of one of my clients who works in a factory and suffered an accident at work. Her finger got caught in a machine, and it ate part of her finger. The doctor told her she would need a skin graft on her finger. She came to take her nails off but because of the large damage on the skin at that time I couldn't do it so I suggested the dermatological use of chlorine dioxide solution to heal her wound. The first photograph is wound before starting. The second photograph was 15 minutes after adding the CDS the third photograph was after two weeks of using direct undiluted CDS. The last photograph is after four weeks of use.

Protocol Used: Protocol D

Link to original testimonial