“There’s some people that’s never believed my testimonies. So I decided to post some pics of me before MMS and now. ..Top left is when I was bedridden and had parathyroid surgery. The inflammation was insane. The top right, I was still so sick, I never thought I was going to live, I was so sick with so many ailments. Look at the dark circles. I swear I was dying. The bottom 2 pics are me now…I couldn’t work for 3 years, I never thought I’d ever work again. When I did walk, I had to use a cane. Now I’m back to work full time. I feel amazing. Thanks to chlorine dioxide, I got my life back….

I really don’t even look like the same person. It’s miraculous!”