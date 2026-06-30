Wasp Stings Rapidly Neutralized
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“So yesterday, my daughter and I were building a swingset outside. My five year-old son was walking down the steps from our deck, when all of a sudden he started screaming and pulling on his shirt. I knew it was bees. We pulled his shirt off and got him in the house. He had 3 wasp stings on him. One on his shoulder, one on his stomach, & one on his finger. So I stuck his hand in a bucket of about a quarter cup of full strength CDS and 750 mL of water with a few ice cubes. I dipped a paper towel in that bucket, and held it on his other stings. After about 10 minutes, the 1 inch circles of inflammation were just about gone, all that was left was 1/4 inch raised skin circle. He had no more pain. We couldn’t even tell that his finger had been stung, so now I wonder if he really was stung there. (Though he was holding it in pain.) So I dumped the CDS bucket, and sprayed the other two stings again, & we left him inside with my 18-year-old son, while we went back out to finish the swingset. After about 15 minutes my daughter went in the house & sprayed him again. And she said, “I can hardly even tell that he’s been stung.” An hour later I went in to check on him, & there was nothing there but two tiny little pink poke marks. No raised skin, no area of inflammation, nothing. The last time I got stung, the pain lasted for a good 3 hours. His was gone in 10 minutes. Amazing.”
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Can you mix Chlorine Dioxide with DMSO and take it internally??