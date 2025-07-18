“So unexpected news yesterday. I’ve noticed that my vision has been crap for the last few months. I wear contacts. At 65 I’m used to,changing prescriptions every few years. For at least the last ten years or so one eye was 4.25 and the other 3.25. Yesterday I went to the eye doc and had my eyes examined. I don’t remember exacts but both eyes are now in the 2’s. I can see again! So is it from the MMS that I’ve been taking on and off for the last year? I don’t know. But it is interesting! The only thing other than MMS is that I spray CDS in my face every now and then for sinuses and just because!”