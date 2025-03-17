I've only had one jab (to keep my job) and ever since, I've had severe headaches every day, sudden dizziness and general fatigue. My Dr suggested Stematyl for the dizziness (didn't take her advice) and pain killers for the headaches (I did take them but they did not work). I woke up with a headache every morning. I started CD 2 days ago with 1 drop each. Woke up with NO HEADACHE! First time since the damn jab. I did feel light headed on the first day of CD but then subsided. I have increased to 3 drops last night and this morning today. So far so good!

