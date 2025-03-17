"Yes, my brother was having symptoms after the second shot..breathlessness and fatigue mainly, ended up in the hospital where they just basically monitored him. I got him on the CDS.. He messaged me today saying he feels back to normal after three days of it. He says he doesn't need the CDS anymore. I've recommended he continued he, but in the end it's up to him.
Link to original message on Telegram private chat
A seemingly miraculous result in just 3 days. I wasn’t able to access the Telegram group because it’s a private group and I am not a member.