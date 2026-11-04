The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Tim hedrick's avatar
Tim hedrick
11h

Wow, what a great testimony to hear. This CDS and MMS protocols have saved so many lives, and we can only hope people like you continue to share stories of success. Congrats to you and your wife. Thank you for sharing.

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
14h

wow those doses were high... no wonder she had diarrhoea! But it worked :-)

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