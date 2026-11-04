“Hi everyone

This is plowingboy (Donovan Hohmann)

Here is a Chinese Virus 🦠 testimony

Last year in October my wife and I came down with it. At that time we had no idea about telegram. All I had was one of the last emails from the GENESIS TWO CHURCH OF HEALTH AND HEALING. The best I could remember was to start taking 5 drops of activated mms eight times a day ( every hour ) for five days.

So that’s what we did along with half a gram of ivermectin twice a day. We got over it in about 8 days. Now my wife is an eleven year kidney transplant. And I was 68. We nether would take the shot after Doctor after Doctor begged us to. Telling us why do you CHOOSE DEATH OVER LIFE.

The reason I couldn’t look up the church’s email was because after the raid on the church in June of 2020. I last all contacts. All emails were unavailable. So I just did it from memory.

If it would not have been for Dr. Mark Sircus getting it back in January of this year I would not have found telegram. Here I have meet so many great and loving people. I even got to talk to Mark Grenon by video chat on WhatsApp. It brought teardrop down my face talking to a man I used to listen to every Sunday and read his email. Then I get to chat back and fourth with a doctor that I have followed since 2015. The GREAT DR. MARK SIRCUS.

I got to visit with Dr Mark Sircus back in March when I fell in my very large burn pit for our trash here in the country. I spent two and half days in a burn unit in San Antonio Texas. I sent him pictures of my burns as I sprayed them with mms. He was so impressed on how the mms healed them that he put them in a section of his new book.

Now here again I can give another Chinese Virus 🦠 testimony. I now have been taking CDS eight to ten hours daily since I recovered from my burns which was May 1st. I started at 15ml in 100ml of distilled water. I worked my way up to 30 ml in 100ml of water. And that’s every hour. The 30ml gave me light diarrhea for about two weeks

Ok last Tuesday that would be July the19th. My wife came home saying she thinks she is getting a UTI. But she is achey all over. I start her on 1/2 gram ivermectin and 10ml CDS in 100ml for distilled water. Did that for 5 hours. Wednesday I had to go to work but mix her CDS 80ml in 800 ml of distilled water. She had went to the dr. for the UTI. And of course you have to be tested by the ole NOSE SWOB.

When I got home she was feeling really bad. The doctor calls and tells her she does have a UTI and he will call her in some meds. Oh and you do have the virus 🦠.

So now I changed the protocol to 6+6

And went to 3 drops mms in four ounce of distilled water every hour for five hour. Then Thursday morning I fix her 120ml of CDS in 800 ml of distilled water. When I got home she said she felt a lot better but she had real bad diarrhea. And she had only drank half of the CDS. Friday I made the CDS at 5ml to 800 distilled water. And went in to pick up the UTI meds. Not that we needed them. When I got home she was up doing laundry. Said she felt so much better but still had diarrhea. Saturday she got up and didn’t take any more CDS. And by that afternoon she was outside taking a walk. Sunday she cleaned all day. So I would say that MMS pulled her through this Chinese Virus 🦠 one more time. And I think because I have been taking it for so long. That it was killed out of me before it could spread. Oh also she only took two doses of ivermectin.

Here again I think Jim Humble, Mark Grenon, Dr.Sircus and all the administrators of this telegraph channel that keep things here. And for all the great people that have joined this channel to push MMS to the top of the Med list. And they give such helpful inputs for all the new beginners

GOD bless you all”