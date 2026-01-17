Urinary Tract Infection Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“Never mind cats (however, of course I’m pleased the cat is cured) .. my CDS cured me of a UTI! Had UTIs occasionally for most of my 63 years…always needed antibiotics before. Last occasion I cured it with CDS alone! Sooo happy!”
Updated message:
“Ordinarily I use a maintenance dose of 10 ml in 1 litre of water taken evenly over 24 hours. I doubled the dose, that’s all!”
Protocol Used: Protocol C
