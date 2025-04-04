I saw the reports several month ago about chlorine dioxide being used to treat covid in south america that is what piqued my interest about it. I have attempted to do some research and I was skeptical until I stumbled upon the universal antidote documentary. I have asthma and have always been prone to getting URI’s (upper respiratory infections) I have utilized chlorine dioxide twice now on URIs and both times completely healed within 12 hours of the first signs of cough. It is criminal that something so amazing has been intentionally suppressed for so long. I will do my best to spread the word. I want to thank you for the effort that you have given and reassure you that you truly are doing god work and you will be rewarded for your efforts.

Protocol used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000