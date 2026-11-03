“True story!!! I have a vaccine injured customer !!! Had to retire from his job!! I received my Chlorine dioxide from vaccine police!!! I gave the package to the customer!!! Beginning of June!!! Just this week!! His wife came in ,,and said we want to thank Sharon!!! Mr.Martinez is able to walk,, do a bit of workout,,, waking up not so tired and exhausted!!! And GET THIS!!! He got off 2 of his Diabetic meds!!!! The Dr. Said you can not do that”.. Mr.Martinez said”Check my Diabetes “….the dr. Emailed him!!! “ CONGRATULATIONS YOU ARE NOW PRE DIABETIC!!!! I was in awe!!! I did sit through a zoom meeting with some doctors,,maybe a Saturday while we were locked down,,, and was amazed at all what the doctors had to say!!! I need some!!! I need some more!!! THANK YOU CHLORINE DIOXIDE!!! And COMUSAV USA!!!”