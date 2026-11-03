“True story!!! I have a vaccine injured customer !!! Had to retire from his job!! I received my Chlorine dioxide from vaccine police!!! I gave the package to the customer!!! Beginning of June!!! Just this week!! His wife came in ,,and said we want to thank Sharon!!! Mr.Martinez is able to walk,, do a bit of workout,,, waking up not so tired and exhausted!!! And GET THIS!!! He got off 2 of his Diabetic meds!!!! The Dr. Said you can not do that”.. Mr.Martinez said”Check my Diabetes “….the dr. Emailed him!!! “ CONGRATULATIONS YOU ARE NOW PRE DIABETIC!!!! I was in awe!!! I did sit through a zoom meeting with some doctors,,maybe a Saturday while we were locked down,,, and was amazed at all what the doctors had to say!!! I need some!!! I need some more!!! THANK YOU CHLORINE DIOXIDE!!! And COMUSAV USA!!!”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
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Amazing story, thanks for sharing!
I need to vent. I had a friend pass away yesterday of stomach cancer. The very sad part of the story is that is that she had started on CDS upon her cancer diagnosis. She was having a lot of stomach pain and digestion problems. that is why she went to Heir Doktor.
The Doktor told her this would kill her.
She started on protocol 1000 and went for three weeks . She was feeling better, had more energy and all of her stomach pain had stopped....she was feeling great.
then her family talked her into taking chemo and they put a port in after 3 weeks of CDS. She started chemo and quit the CDS protocols. We watched her slowly stop going to work as she had no energy and no drive. she was sicker and sicker. the last visit from the DOKTOR, his diagnosis for her death was a week to live and by gosh if he did not nail it. She is gone. she was 35
It has been six months since the doktor told her she awas going to die from this and she did.
Second story
A friend of mine named Mike was diagnosed with prostate cancer with a PSA level of 9.7. about two months ago. Mike is 66 like me.
Mike stated that he was not taking chemo or their castration shot or radiation or any of that BS.
Mike started a month aga on the Enema protocol for Prostate cancer with CDS.
three weeks later Mikes PSA level dropped to 4.6. The doktor had informed him that his PSA level would not vary much at all unless he started cancer treatment from Heir Dokter.
So, Mike was very happy that his PsA level had dropped so significantly.
The next time I visit with Mike, he informs me that he is going to take some kind of radiation proton therapy to his prostate for 48 treatments. He has to travel 120 miles for these treatments. I asked how he was going to afford that; Well, the facility is going to provide him with a place to stay.
Well, isn't that nice? That tells you how much money there is in cancer treatment. We will house you while we are slowly killing you.
I expect the same outcome for Mike as for my other friend.
Amazing the power of persuasion when you have a useless set of medical credentials issued
by our medical prison system and the people posing as "Healthcare Professionals".
These so-called doctors are getting rich while our friends and family trust them to heal and the whole time these murderers are cashing out and making bank on misery and death.
I will continue to help people that want it and are looking for alternatives to the disgusting medical system currently in operation.
I will see myself out.
To date CDS and MMS have saved my family members from dental infections, sepsis twice, deadly lung infections doctors could not explain, MRSA. spider bites, inflammation and the list goes on and on.
Post or don't, I apologize for the rant. I just have a tough time watching friends die unnecessary.