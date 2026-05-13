T, I have helped my sister get rid of type 2 diabetes with a combination of MMS1 and healthy eating. We have to eat correctly with healthy foods to stop the rush of insulin everytime we eat the western diet. My sister was taking 60 units of insulin every night … now her blood sugar is normal and her A1C went from 15 to 6.2. A healthy keto diet is what I had her on along with MMS1 once a day.”

“she called me from hospital bed Sept 2021 scared… I asked her if she was finally ready to listen to me… she said I will eat dog shit if you tell me too… Feb 2022 her A1c was 6.2, lost 8 lbs, no more insulin”