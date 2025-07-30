“I’ve been a Type 1 Diabetic for over 30 years. Taking Chlorine Dioxide has taken my Diabetic A1C scores to the next level. A normal heathy person will typically have an A1C score of 5.5%.

A Type 1 or 2 Diabetic with a score of 7% and below is considered under good control. However, I honestly believe a score above 6% is considered poor control.

Chlorine Dioxide has not cured my Type 1 Diabetes yet, but it has greatly improved my A1C score. My last results were 5.7%. That’s only two tenths of a percent (0.2%) from a perfect score. Although I am Type 1, they classify me as a pre-diabetic. See attached lab results for the proof.

Chlorine Dioxide works.”