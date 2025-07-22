Editor’s Note: This is not a typical outcome, and it is the first case I’ve encountered of juvenile-onset Type 1 diabetes being cured with chlorine dioxide. I believe the effectiveness may depend on the underlying cause of the Type 1 diabetes.

“Diabetes 1 Cured!

Hi Mark Praise God for his healing and miracle on Matthew. As Ron has suggested that I need to share Matthew’s miracle healing with you. I am so sorry it has taken me awhile to get back to you but it has been quite busy for me, plus I am trying to deal with my 15 year son who is starting to explore this world not as parents always expected. Matthew Fa’anunu is 10 years old from Vava’u, Tonga.

He was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetic in January 2018, a very rare disease not common with the Polynesian people. He was hospitalized for 3 weeks and he was hyperglycemia. The doctor advised my family that’s Matthew’s pancreas is totally damaged, and he would be on insulin injection for the rest of his life. I had to monitor his sugar level by measuring it at 7.a.m, 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily plus recording all his food intake and regular clinic appointment. Matthew was re-admitted to the hospital as he was consuming the wrong foods at school and went through hyperglycemia again.

He was in the hospital for 2 weeks. He was on insulin all right through until I met Ron Pringle in September in Vava’u. He shared with me about MMS and I immediately joined Ron in taking the MMS both for myself and also for my son Matthew. I continued to measure his blood sugar as usual and finally decided to take him off the insulin on the 1st week of

October. Matthew will be 7th week this Saturday without the insulin, which is a MIRACLE. His blood sugar has never gone above 6.2 (BSL) so far, even he had enjoyed coconut cake and chocolate brownie. Matthew is a blessing and MMS IS TRULY A MIRACLE. I am so grateful to God that Ron was sent to us. Matthew is now a very happy young boy free of insulin injection which he complained about. I am so grateful for this healing and curing of Matthew’s Type 1 Diabetic with MMS. Imagine if the world knows about this, and what MMS can do.

I am a firm believer of MMS and am promoting it in Tonga. I am yet to get the sodium chlorite from USA as I have asked my sister to order for me. I want to share with you the miracle happened to my son Matthew. My family is all on MMS. As for me, I have lost weight and also my aching joints are no longer in pain. I am very active now, thanks to MMS.”