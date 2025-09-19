“I want to give you hope. Here’s my story:

I started using MMS, mid March. Did really well on the 1/2 drop for 4-5 days, so I increased my dose to 1. It was just too much for my body. Apparently, I am super toxic. Made myself sick, from increasing too quickly. I took 2 days off, during that time, I had to commit to doing super low and super slow (to myself, lol). Once I started back, I started with 1/4 drop. I stayed there for 2 weeks, then I added 1/2 drop for 2 protocols a day, for a few days. Then, every few days, as long as there was no nausea, diarrhea or other issues, I would increase the 1/2 drop for an additional protocol. Today is my 3rd day of 1/2 drop, 8 hours a day, no issues. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 I take at least 1 MMS bath a day, because when I made myself so sick, that’s all I could do. My skin loves it!!! I take the Chlorella broken cell at dinner and the micronized zeolite, before bed, as my binders and they are working well. I’m also taking the wormwood with black walnut, for the full/new moon.

Here’s my results (so far):

I suffer from vertigo and migraines. Although I am still experiencing some of each, it is no longer as debilitating and that’s huge!!! I spend probably 75% less time, in the bed. I’ve had hand tremors for over 30 years, I just noticed yesterday, those are gone. I live in the south and normally suffer from extreme seasonal allergies. So far, I have not had any issues, as some of my family members are currently battling this, our vehicles are covered in green pollen. I am still on my BP meds but at a lower dose than when I started MMS. I have no doubt, I will be completely healed, with MMS. Praise God!!!

As many on here have said, it’s not a race. Listen to your body and adjust accordingly. I’m praying for your success. You’ve got this!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”