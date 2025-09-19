Tremors Eliminated, Seasonal Allergies Gone, Migraines, Fatigue, and Vertigo Improving
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I want to give you hope. Here’s my story:
I started using MMS, mid March. Did really well on the 1/2 drop for 4-5 days, so I increased my dose to 1. It was just too much for my body. Apparently, I am super toxic. Made myself sick, from increasing too quickly. I took 2 days off, during that time, I had to commit to doing super low and super slow (to myself, lol). Once I started back, I started with 1/4 drop. I stayed there for 2 weeks, then I added 1/2 drop for 2 protocols a day, for a few days. Then, every few days, as long as there was no nausea, diarrhea or other issues, I would increase the 1/2 drop for an additional protocol. Today is my 3rd day of 1/2 drop, 8 hours a day, no issues. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 I take at least 1 MMS bath a day, because when I made myself so sick, that’s all I could do. My skin loves it!!! I take the Chlorella broken cell at dinner and the micronized zeolite, before bed, as my binders and they are working well. I’m also taking the wormwood with black walnut, for the full/new moon.
Here’s my results (so far):
I suffer from vertigo and migraines. Although I am still experiencing some of each, it is no longer as debilitating and that’s huge!!! I spend probably 75% less time, in the bed. I’ve had hand tremors for over 30 years, I just noticed yesterday, those are gone. I live in the south and normally suffer from extreme seasonal allergies. So far, I have not had any issues, as some of my family members are currently battling this, our vehicles are covered in green pollen. I am still on my BP meds but at a lower dose than when I started MMS. I have no doubt, I will be completely healed, with MMS. Praise God!!!
As many on here have said, it’s not a race. Listen to your body and adjust accordingly. I’m praying for your success. You’ve got this!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
I did the same.. I increased the dose too quickly. I am back at 5 drops of each sodium chlorite and hydrochloric acid.. and that seems to be a good maintenance. ..I am 79 and am volunteering 5 days a week at our cathedral. I am known as an apostle of Joy.. I love my associates and my priests but I love God and His beautiful Son much more.. My IBS is gone. My chronic sinusitis is almost gone and I love that I am helping my body heal from anything the world throws at it... God is so good to us .. He gives us everything we need. Sometimes I just dont pay attention.. But He loves me anyway !!
So I have a question. I’m confused because there is a terminal protocol for CDS that has you drinking a lot of CDS from the get-go. But then there is the thought that if you are extremely sick with terminal cancer, you should start low and slow. What is the right way to address cancer in someone who has been through the allopathic system of chemo and radiation and has no more options?