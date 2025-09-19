The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Cosgrove's avatar
Nancy Cosgrove
6d

I did the same.. I increased the dose too quickly. I am back at 5 drops of each sodium chlorite and hydrochloric acid.. and that seems to be a good maintenance. ..I am 79 and am volunteering 5 days a week at our cathedral. I am known as an apostle of Joy.. I love my associates and my priests but I love God and His beautiful Son much more.. My IBS is gone. My chronic sinusitis is almost gone and I love that I am helping my body heal from anything the world throws at it... God is so good to us .. He gives us everything we need. Sometimes I just dont pay attention.. But He loves me anyway !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Curious Outlier and others
Lindsay Moore's avatar
Lindsay Moore
4d

So I have a question. I’m confused because there is a terminal protocol for CDS that has you drinking a lot of CDS from the get-go. But then there is the thought that if you are extremely sick with terminal cancer, you should start low and slow. What is the right way to address cancer in someone who has been through the allopathic system of chemo and radiation and has no more options?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Curious Outlier
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture