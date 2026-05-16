Tooth Abscess Cured With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“That’s amazing to hear! I also cured a tooth abscess with CDS.. went from about to burst and terrible terrible pain, to completely dissolving in 3 days drinking 12ml CDS in a litre of water!”
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I also seem to have cured a long time infection in my tooth/ gum. A cracked crown I have been unwilling to go to dentist to repair as it would require a root canal or tooth removal. Unfortunately,it was becoming infected,often,and,I know how bad that is. As it would inflame every few days I began making 4 drop CD in 1/4 cup distilled water and eye dropper into tooth several times per hr.Then, a drop of pure DMSO. It would clear up,but,come back. I repeated this every time and now, it has been several months since any swelling. So,good!
I know this isn’t any particular protocol,it just was easier for me. Sometimes i would squirt in colodial silver,too. Thank you.