“It really works. I can’t believe my toenails are growing in without fungus since I began taking chlorine dioxide several times every day since September 8th, 2021.

I haven’t even followed strictly the protocol 1000 but maybe I drank half of the amount which is about 16 Oz everyday.

To my surprise not only has my strength come back and my energy but my inflamed prostate and all digestion issues have gone away.

I have better digestion than ever before AND my toenail fungus is disappearing only by drinking mms. I don’t put any mms on topically.”