Don Midwest
5d

I have been using povidone iodeine, PI, and DMSO for a few months and it has greatly improved my toe fungus. I started with 10% PI, and put about 2.5 ml along with 50 mil 100% DMSO. I apply with a eye dropper in a bottle. I put card stock paper on the floor to not get chemicals on the floor. I wait longer than the 15 min for DMSO to dry and put on minimal colored socks to that I don't pass color chemicals through the skin from DMSO. Always wash before starting. Here are my 5 dosage calculations which I welcome corrections if I am wrong. 10% solution x 2.5 ml = .25 ml of PI. THen, .25 / 50 ml = .5% I did not do this calculation before, so, since 1% PI is used as a nasal spray for covid, I could have used more PI . I don't have precise measuring containers. Now that I have done the calculation, My dosage is about 5% PI, or 1/2 of 1%

Now that I have done this calculation it is easy to make probably a better dosage. If one used equal parts of 10% PI and DMSO that would be a 5% PI solution which should be OK for the toes.

I will now go back to my existing blend and add more PI!. Another message from this experiment is that I probably could have had the same result with just DMSO and not bothered with so little PI.

Nelson Jayne
6d

I have been using MMS on my toenails for 6 months now. I put one drop of each part in a small glass then when it turns brown I add 3-4 drops of water. Then absorb into a cotton swab and rub on and around my toenails. The clear nail has almost grown all the way out now.

