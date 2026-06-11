The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
7d

So, it this 3 drops of solution mixed with water or 3 drops of Part A mixed with water & stomach acid as activator? Thx

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
Randy Tholen's avatar
Randy Tholen
7d

I've got that same cough. Over a period of 10 days I took 3 drops of each 2-4 times a day with NO results! I'm 73, not overweight, and walk 4+ miles each day.

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
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