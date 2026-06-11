“Three years ago while visiting my mother in law in a nursing home I developed a dry cough. We would visit about three times a week for about a year. The cough would not go away. I am 70 years old and take no meds. However, I tried everything over the counter but nothing worked.

On telegram I heard about chlorine dioxide and placed a order. 1st night before bed I mixed three drops in 4 oz of water. 2nd night I did the same, thinking I was going to start this protocol slowly.

After the 2nd dose my cough of three years is gone. I still take three drops in 4 oz of water every night before bed. I can not tell you what a relief this is. With a almost constant cough I was never comfortable going to any gatherings, especially during the Covid plandemic. By the way, I received NO DEATH JABS.

My thanks. 😊”