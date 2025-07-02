For years, Dr. Mark Sircus spoke out against chlorine dioxide, writing at least one scathing article in which he claimed that it was a poison and should never be ingested. That article is no longer available on his website, but if you wish to read it, you can access it via the following link from archive.org: 2011 Anti-CLO2 Dr. Sircus Article. In the comments section of the article, you’ll find many testimonials from people who tried to reason with Dr. Sircus and persuade him to reconsider his position. Sometimes, it takes a personal crisis to change someone’s mind—and that is exactly what happened in this case.

In 2022, this healthy, highly recognized, and profoundly successful naturopathic physician became severely ill with what is commonly called COVID.

In his desperation, two friends who had recovered using chlorine dioxide reached out to him and sent him an MMS kit. He was quickly cured overnight by using chlorine dioxide. Afterward, Dr. Sircus watched The Universal Antidote documentary, reviewed scientific literature, and considered anecdotal testimonials. He is now an ardent advocate for the internal use of chlorine dioxide for health and disease treatment.

You can read his full testimonial in a post he wrote, which is linked below. The content of his post is also included at the bottom of this page, in case the original site is unavailable.

Dr. Sircus has gone on to write extensively about chlorine dioxide and publishes frequently about it and other health related subjects on his Substack and website.

Dr. Sircus’s Testimonial: