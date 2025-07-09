“I have a brother who called me while very sick, and said he tested positive for covid. He recently received his MMS in the mail, and I had walked him through how to make CDS. And I told him he needed to start taking it right away diluted in water at 10 ML to a 16 ounce bottle of water. The next day I called to check on him, and his exact words were “Chlorine dioxide kicked covids ass” and said he felt a whole lot better.”