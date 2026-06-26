Tendonitis Cured In 1 Week
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I confirm, 1 week after a cds treatment (protocol C), all my pains have gone, tendinits on shoulder, ankle, wrist… I am 57, I have restarted sport activities, brand new man, Thanks Andreas”
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Hello! I ambon your Telegram chanbel. When I try to connect to original posts, I get a message that sorry, I am not a member… Wonder what I am doing wrong?
Thank you!
Question: While weeding my flower bed, ai got into some heinous plant that has made me so itchy, especially on the evenings, with tiny bumps you can’t really see— that feel like braille. I seem to get it every year about this time and maybe another time or 2 if I’m weeding like I should.
It’s a LONG lasting ITCH, way worse than poison ivy or oak, seemingly on steroids.
Will CD and this nightmare? I haven’t slept more than 4-5 hours for 10 days on account of the itch.