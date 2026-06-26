The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TiredOfTheBull's avatar
TiredOfTheBull
2d

Hello! I ambon your Telegram chanbel. When I try to connect to original posts, I get a message that sorry, I am not a member… Wonder what I am doing wrong?

Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Curious Outlier
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
2d

Question: While weeding my flower bed, ai got into some heinous plant that has made me so itchy, especially on the evenings, with tiny bumps you can’t really see— that feel like braille. I seem to get it every year about this time and maybe another time or 2 if I’m weeding like I should.

It’s a LONG lasting ITCH, way worse than poison ivy or oak, seemingly on steroids.

Will CD and this nightmare? I haven’t slept more than 4-5 hours for 10 days on account of the itch.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Curious Outlier and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture