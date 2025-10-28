Taste and Smell Returned
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I have a friend who just had “Covid” and lost her taste and smell. She started on CDS at 10ml/liter using the F protocol and MMS1 nose drops twice a day. Also she did baths each night with MMS1 and DMSO. Two days later she says her taste and smell is almost all back to normal.
Protocol Used: Protocol F
Protocol Used: Nasal rinse/spray Procedure
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.