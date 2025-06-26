This is an email that I received from a coworker at the hospital where I work. We’ve had many sick nurses over the past few weeks.

“Hey, I just wanted to tell you that there is a really nasty side effect post covid. Do you know I got so depressed after covid that I told Dr Ferris I was going to have to be committed to a mental hospital. There is something really diabolical about this virus, or whatever it is. He put me on steroids for 2 weeks for inflammation (he said my brain was inflamed; I had a CRP (c-reactive protein lab test). The steroids really helped, the depression was totally gone after 2 doses. There is still this weird unexplained anxiety (and STILL occasional depression) that keeps creeping up on me, usually between 2 and 3 pm every day. I NEVER GOT DEPRESSED BEFORE!! Today I started taking the MMS, from noon to 6. I’ve had 4 doses of MMS so far today, and no anxiety today. 3 other girls/nurses in ICU had the feeling they were ‘going crazy’, but no one knew about the others’ symptoms until we started chatting about in down in tele. I don’t need you to respond, I just wanted to pass on the info, in case you knew anyone that was having similar problems. It could be their brains are inflamed!!! I am going to take the MMS for 6 hours a day for several days and see if it resolves.”