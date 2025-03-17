BLADDER CANCER CURED TESTIMONIAL 4 months from start to cure with chlorine dioxide (Translated from Bulgarian)

Thanks to @Mark_Grenon

T I from Bulgaria

"Personal Testimony - Bladder Cancer: My father has had bladder cancer for 14 years. Many times scraped, plastics of the ureter, even one kidney removed. In May, the treating professor-surgeon-urologist examined him and found that the bladder was full of tumors and they went through the urethra to kidney. He said that he could no longer operate on it due to age and sent us to oncologists who did not find a solution.. I started giving him CDS in June, starting with 8 ml In a liter of water, 9 times a day. We gradually increased the dose to 25 ml CDS, as the upper limit varied, because he vomited and bled. I also gave DMSO 3 times, 5 drops. On the recommendation of Mark Grennon, we also made sedentary baths with 200 activated drops / 10 ml. from both components/ for 30 minutes. Today, he was examined by an independent urologist and no tumors were found in either the bladder or the kidney. In a week we will have a new examination with the professor."