MSG 1:

MSG 2:

I tried DMSO, tried spraying it with mms 10 drop/ 1oz it just seemed to get worse…at this time I was having Herx reactions, so I began taking mms baths started with 20 drops June 26, (also added1/4 c borax) -increased by 5 drops mms every couple days…worked up to 60 drops… I noticed by July 1 the rash seemed to be drying( some bath water had been seeping into the bag) July 2, I began fully immersing my foot in the bath. July 5th it had subsided significantly….

From that point on it just continued improving… But WOW, it was beginning to scare me as it started out the size of a loonie(QUARTER)… May I add that during this time I was sleeping like a precious well cared for baby!🤣