Soooo I am so excited to share this story about mms. Chlorine dioxide 21 day protocol. My daughters husband had abnormal sperm morphology which means his sperm was abnormal and won’t penetrate the egg. They were devastated!!! My daughter always babysat kids She loves children. Well I put him on the 21 day protocol and he just got results back. Prior to mms his morphology was less the 1%. Now he is at 7% and 5% is normal. His test results are now amazing so hopefully they will be able to get pregnant. Amazing!!!"

Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000