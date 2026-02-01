Smoker (48 years) Improving Lung Function
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I’ve been doing the nebulizer every 2nd day for a week now and have found a very noticeable difference in my lung capacity, I’ve been a pack a day smoker for most of my life (48 years as a smoker). I check my peek flow meter every few days and based on a 3 exhale average my flow has increased almost 100 L/minute In the last week”
Protocol Used: Nebulizer Protocol
I'll have to give that a try. I've smoked on/off for 40 years, and just quit my vape stick 3 weeks ago. Some improved lung function would be nice to improve my cardio.
How did you mix the chlorine dioxide. Did you mix with distilled water or saline and in what proportion to nebulize. Would you share your formula.