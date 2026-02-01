“I’ve been doing the nebulizer every 2nd day for a week now and have found a very noticeable difference in my lung capacity, I’ve been a pack a day smoker for most of my life (48 years as a smoker). I check my peek flow meter every few days and based on a 3 exhale average my flow has increased almost 100 L/minute In the last week”

Link to original message

Protocol Used: Nebulizer Protocol