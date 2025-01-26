(Translated from Spanish)
“I applied Protocol D to my mother for a possible tumor in her nose. Pure CDS sprayed every hour and from the first sprays improvement was noted. She was healed in eight days.”
Never miss a testimony! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thank you for posting this Curious. My sweet husband of 50 years has been dealing with skin cancer on his face, getting cut on constantly for many years... His poor little face (makes me want to cry) and of course, it always comes right back... We started spraying it a few days ago with 10 activated drops MMS1 in 30ml water. Might try the cupping mms1 protocol next week until I have a chance to make another batch of CDS, but wow, this looks very encouraging! It's sad that we are forced to experiment because of greedy corruption and suppression of cures but are forever grateful for the guidance you give to all! Keeping my fingers crossed and will let you know with pictures. God Bless!