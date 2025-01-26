The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nicecara's avatar
nicecara
Jan 31

Thank you for posting this Curious. My sweet husband of 50 years has been dealing with skin cancer on his face, getting cut on constantly for many years... His poor little face (makes me want to cry) and of course, it always comes right back... We started spraying it a few days ago with 10 activated drops MMS1 in 30ml water. Might try the cupping mms1 protocol next week until I have a chance to make another batch of CDS, but wow, this looks very encouraging! It's sad that we are forced to experiment because of greedy corruption and suppression of cures but are forever grateful for the guidance you give to all! Keeping my fingers crossed and will let you know with pictures. God Bless!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Curious Outlier
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture