“Awesome!! I’m noticing that the skin tags that have popped up on my neck and jawline over the last few decades, (mostly during my three pregnancies), are shriveling up and disappearing. It’s the craziest thing! It’s as if I’ve treated them specifically, but really all I’ve done is drink my drops everyday for the last three months. 🤯 I wonder now what even causes skin tags?? There was about 8 on my neck, half of them are nearly gone!”