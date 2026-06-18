The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Edwin Woud's avatar
Edwin Woud
2h

Skin Tags are the result of chronically elevated bloodsugar (high HbA1c).

Start a low carbohydrate (ketogenic) diet and they will disappear also.

https://youtu.be/6nzSUEaZhVA?is=rzocnA7EO6phcvB4

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