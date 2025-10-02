“Killing cancer with mms. Three weeks of some scary shit but so worth the journey. Thank you Chlorine dioxide. Sorry if you are offended by the pictures but I just killed cancer with a heavy salt. Its magic. God bless.”

“I just nailed a nasty cancer under a bad mole. This is today after a tricky three weeks. The mole erupted in a deep ring of puss for 2 weeks, I put mms1 on the mole 3 times a day for 10 days with a q tip then later on mms baths. I could feel the mms burn out the roots of the cancer in my glands and worse. It’s was painful at times but I purged it hard as it had to go. Also protocol 1000 was vital in the healing and will now finish the 30 day programme. It was scary at times but the result is beyond awesome. Keep healing and thanks to Mark Grenon who helped my mind alot In stressful times. One love. Jack”