“I had 3 hard, very heavy tumours, so big that they almost prevented me from breathing. At night, while sleeping, I had blood that would get me into my nose and choked me.

After 2 weeks of CDS [protocols C and D], I felt that the tumours were drying up more and more. After 3 days, my tumours were gone like sand and my new nose appeared.

I had an appointment with the doctor who told me that my tumours should be reduced before I intervened on my nose (no details of what the doctor had planned). I went to my appointment at the medical office to do a biopsy and the secretary, who had seen the pictures of my sick nose, after I removed my mask screamed – it was a miracle, it’s a miracle! – Fortunately, my aunt who accompanied me was able to confirm my remarks by testifying. “

Protocol Used: Protocol C

Protocol Used: CDS Spray Protocol D