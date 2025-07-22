(Translation from Spanish)
“Photo de Jenny (indiaguilazul) carcinoma, which had been operated twice already, the third was treated with CDs and dmso also in 2 months without much rigorous once a day.”
Protocol Used: CDS Spray Protocol D
Ah, just occurred to me, one day, and it can not come too soon, the title of your post will be:
MEDICAL TYRANNY CURED BY THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE.
Get free, stay healthy.
The third photo seems to be of the temple, not the cheek as the other two?