My father-in-law was recommended this product by his naturopath. He was diagnosed with Sjogren’s disease about a year ago and had all the debilitating symptoms: dry eyes (needed drops every few hours), dry mouth (needed to drink water with meals/food), and much lower energy level. Since taking MMS for the last month and a half, he has had an amazing recovery: no longer needs eye drops at all, sleeps like a baby at night, and has no dry mouth at all. As well, he has resumed his passion, tennis (at 71 years of age!) He is taking approximately 20 drops a day, but started out slowly with only 2-4 drops a day. He did experience some nausea at the onset, but as toxins left his system, those symptoms also left and he feels better than he has in years.