(Note: These results ARE TYPICAL. Used as a nebulizer, nasal spray, and taken by mouth)

“Took MMS1 for 2 months which got rid of an impossible sinusitis condition that made me feel like I had allergies yet I didn’t test allergic to anything. I had incredible congestion, sinus inflammation causing breathing problems and sleep disturbances FOR 50 YEARS!!. Once or twice I took a bit too much which caused a bit of nausea and diarrhea but I just backed down a bit and no other issues. I’ve had more reactions from eating too many fruit than taking too much MMS. My husband reduced his back pain (he’s had spinal fusion surgery almost 2 decades ago) by about 90% ..he always complained about the pain and never does now.”