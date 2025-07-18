Sinus Problems Cured, Asthma Clearing, and Allergies Disappearing
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I don’t know where else to post a testimonial, but I have had amazing and wonderful success with CDS as well.
I have had chronic allergies and allergy induced asthma since childhood. I have learned to live with less than 40% lung/sinus capacity (on a good day).
I started with Protocol A and within four days my sinuses were the clearest I have ever felt in my life. I never knew the full capacity of breathing until now. Even my lungs are clear and I can get a 100% full breath. This is a first for me in my memory (I am 42). I have even been able to go running without taking puffs from my inhaler!! What??
I also have extensive food sensitivities, which one of the not-so-pleasant side effects is painful GI gas and bloating.
Also on day four I noticed that the bloating and painful gas didn’t make its daily appearance and has subsided almost entirely.
This is truly a Miracle substance.
I am truly a believer.”
Editor’s note: protocol a is similar to the starting procedure.
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
