“Testimony here…my husband and I came down with nasty sinus infection…I know it was a sinus infection because I’ve been plagued by them for years.. anyhow..I started doing the nose protocol drops several times a day…my sinuses were completely congested and I couldn’t breathe out my nose..after a few days of the nose drops MMS1 my sinuses drained and the gross stuff came out…since then my nasal passages are clear and I can breathe again…MMS was a true life saver for me.. without antibiotics.”
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I used to suffer from a stuffy nose and occasional sinus infections as well as nasal polyps for years - until I began using CDS in 2020 when I was given absolute proof that the medical establishment (or any government worldwide) couldn't be trusted. Since then no polyps, no sinus problems, no more stuffy noses - ever! I use CDS orally and topically to quickly clear any budding ailments swiftly. It also serves as a fantastic non-toxic disinfectant around the house, effectively destroying bio films and mold wherever they lurk. I wouldn't be without CDS.
I used to use the drops in the nose. Then I went to a spray bottle for sinuses. For me, it seems to work a lot better for me. Thanks for sharing. I always appreciate peoples experiences.