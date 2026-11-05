“Testimony here…my husband and I came down with nasty sinus infection…I know it was a sinus infection because I’ve been plagued by them for years.. anyhow..I started doing the nose protocol drops several times a day…my sinuses were completely congested and I couldn’t breathe out my nose..after a few days of the nose drops MMS1 my sinuses drained and the gross stuff came out…since then my nasal passages are clear and I can breathe again…MMS was a true life saver for me.. without antibiotics.”