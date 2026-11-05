The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

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Outlaw the WEF's avatar
Outlaw the WEF
4h

I used to suffer from a stuffy nose and occasional sinus infections as well as nasal polyps for years - until I began using CDS in 2020 when I was given absolute proof that the medical establishment (or any government worldwide) couldn't be trusted. Since then no polyps, no sinus problems, no more stuffy noses - ever! I use CDS orally and topically to quickly clear any budding ailments swiftly. It also serves as a fantastic non-toxic disinfectant around the house, effectively destroying bio films and mold wherever they lurk. I wouldn't be without CDS.

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Tim hedrick's avatar
Tim hedrick
1h

I used to use the drops in the nose. Then I went to a spray bottle for sinuses. For me, it seems to work a lot better for me. Thanks for sharing. I always appreciate peoples experiences.

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