“TESTIMONIAL ON CURE BY NEBULIZING MMS1

I’ve been diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which has been in remission for almost 6 years. I recently developed a respiratory infection with sinus and bronchial involvement, and was worried about developing pneumonia.

I watched Curious Outliers video on nebulizing CDS, and mixed the solution. I added 5 ml to the cup, and used the mask. I did this once, two days in a row, and when I woke up today I feel 100% better! My nose has 85% stopped running, and my chest feels normal. I can’t thank you enough for showing me how to help myself with CDS! God bless you and the UA community!