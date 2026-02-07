“Just an update with my new puppy who arrived with giardia. After a big bloody bm yesterday I administered the 6and6 protocol for pets and her bm today is normal looking and her belly is not bloated anymore. She also allowed me to sleep for 4 hours straight last night! big huge thanks to I AM THOR, for your guidance and patience guiding my sleep deprived brain to help me help her. I literally watched her personality change within hours into a very happy and well adjusted puppy ”