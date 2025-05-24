The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
3d

They gave me an antiviral and it made me so nauseous that I couldn't eat. 6 drops seems to work for me, and I take ivermectin/HCQ/zinc to kill the virus. I can't imagine dealing with this pain for five years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TheGreatAwakening's avatar
TheGreatAwakening
2d

Thank you!!! xoxo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture