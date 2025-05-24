Shingles Eliminated, Tinea Versicolor Cleared up, And Other Illnesses Cured
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I started using this Mineral from Heaven 10 months ago. I Was suffering from Ramsey Hunt Syndrome (Shingles in my ears). Which left every nerve in my being (entered the spinal column ) ravaged and wracked with chronic pain. Physical tremors and shaking. Terrible Anxiety. Depression. And the virus kept coming back every 3 weeks for 5 years (while using antiviral). GONE It has taken a good 6 months to work it out of my system. Bonus!: warts, gone. Skin pre cancer sun damage, dried up and fell off. Major fungal infection of sinus and skin Tinea Versicolor, gone. Dark spots and overall weird skin thingies, gone. Body odor, gone. Teeth And gums, awesome. Pink eye, gone. Bronchitis, gone. Sprained ankle wrist, no bruising and healed in a week. Chronic heartburn, gas from any foods. No more.”
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
They gave me an antiviral and it made me so nauseous that I couldn't eat. 6 drops seems to work for me, and I take ivermectin/HCQ/zinc to kill the virus. I can't imagine dealing with this pain for five years.
