“Good morning! I thought I’d share this: for the last 3-4 days I’ve had bad edema. Swollen feet, ankles, abdomen, face, etc. I take meds for chronic pain (which I hope to wean off of with MMS assistance). Was concerned about taking while on the meds but decided to go for it. I took 3 activated drops in 4 oz water before bed. Not only did I wake up with zero swelling, I also used the restroom. Something that hasn’t happened in a few days. I’d say MMS is a winner. Thanks to all who share their knowledge here. I will continue with the daily doses from now on. ”