“In July 2021 my husband became very ill, no appetite and if he did eat something small, threw it up immediately and stayed in bed almost exclusively from July to September, would not go to Dr. or hospital. Early September started having hallucinations, very scary. He got up early one morning could barely walk and fell in our garage and could not get up. I finally called 911 and they took him to hospital where he stayed for 14 days and nights. Cirrhosis of the liver and bad kidneys. Long story short the Dr. told me he had about a 30% chance of survival. I refused to give him any prescription meds they prescribed, started loading him up on supplements and Manuka honey topically for weeping sores on one leg and ordered MMS. When it finally came didn’t do the starting protocol and went right in to protocol 1000 maybe just a little weaker at first. Don’t know if he had Herx reaction because he was already so sick. Today he is walking perfectly fine, no walker, no swollen feet, no more pain, started driving again. Prayer along with MMS. Truly a miracle!”