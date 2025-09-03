The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
2d

Keep the cases coming, CO, thanks.

Have you, or anyone you know, tallied up the reported cases of success using CD/CDS/MMS spanning as far back as possible to today and classified them under appropriate headings?

If so--or even if not so--how about an article on this doing the best you can?

I am aware you have this Substack only for testimonies but I am wondering if you could include as many other sources as possible for a comprehensive list?

Towards universalizing the Universal Antidote.

With gratitude for your great work CO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chef C J's avatar
Chef C J
2d

I remember too! I left town for good when Y2K was a bust, Jan 2, 2000 and have never moved back to Carbondale, where I’d retreated to after a decade of Asprin being too Xpensive. Think Caribou Club and H.Baldwin daze) In the end, Forging killer 82 each day was a trip! Still cooking in Austin, Chef CJ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture