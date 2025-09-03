“That’s a great question Mark
I recently had some 3rd degree burns on 25% of my body. Spent 3 day in San Antonio Texas burn unit. After getting out my wife and I keep MMS on them when we cleaned them twice a day. When we went back for a follow up check up. The burn unit was amazed at how fast they healed. We told them we had a secret solution. They asked if we would share it, because they would like to look into it. I told they what the ingredient were. They said I think we use it here. I said if you do it’s in small amount and it had to be in the water you used on me when you cleared the burns They got the bottle and read the ingredients. Sure enough sodium chlorite and hypochlorite acid and water.”
Protocol Used: Spray Protocol
Thanks for reading The Universal Antidote Testimonies Archive! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Keep the cases coming, CO, thanks.
Have you, or anyone you know, tallied up the reported cases of success using CD/CDS/MMS spanning as far back as possible to today and classified them under appropriate headings?
If so--or even if not so--how about an article on this doing the best you can?
I am aware you have this Substack only for testimonies but I am wondering if you could include as many other sources as possible for a comprehensive list?
Towards universalizing the Universal Antidote.
With gratitude for your great work CO.
I remember too! I left town for good when Y2K was a bust, Jan 2, 2000 and have never moved back to Carbondale, where I’d retreated to after a decade of Asprin being too Xpensive. Think Caribou Club and H.Baldwin daze) In the end, Forging killer 82 each day was a trip! Still cooking in Austin, Chef CJ