**See note below for the backstory of this testimony.

"My son suffer from severe allergy for 23 years and no any doctors could help him. I learn the basic of MMS and I cured my son within three weeks. It is already four years and my son still remain free of allergy 100%.

I started use it for other diseases (on me and my family) and we are remain 100% healthy. No more antibiotics – PERIOD.

I cured my arthritis within a days – no doctors can cure for 12 years.

ANY COMMENTS Dr. Sircus???

Are you get paid like other doctors by “BIG PHARMA”???

Open your eyes, do not be blind and do not bull ……. us please !!!!!"

**Note**

There is a backstory to this testimonial and some of the testimonials that I will be sharing in the upcoming days.

Dr. Mark Sircus as you may know is now a Chlorine Dioxide advocate because Chlorine Dioxide saved his life several years ago.

Dr. Sircus used to believe that Chlorine Dioxide was a poison and he had written several scathing articles about it. The following testimonial is from the comments section of a scathing article that he wrote about it and that article is no longer on his website but I found it on archive.org and I will be sharing some testimonials that people put in the comments section.

The original article link is on archive.org and is at the bottom of this testimonial.

