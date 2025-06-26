Our teenage son got a reaction to possibly something through skin contact (at least he didn’t report a sting). He went for a run after harvest time…
On his way home he started feeling funny, and upon looking in the mirror when he got home realized he was all covered in horrible raised spots and his eyes were swelling shut…
He called me. Luckily I was just a couple of miles away…. He didn’t have trouble breathing, but was feeling faint… He took 18 activated drops by mouth… I also made a spray bottle with 20 activated drops in 2 oz of water and sprayed him down from head to toe.
He took a nap and in an hour his skin returned to normal appearance. He had to vomit. It was late in the afternoon at this point, so he got up off the floor and went to bed. He did end up with some diarrhea, but by next morning he was back to normal.
It’s interesting that oftentimes people need to vomit after taking helpful doses of MMS. My 22 year old did the same thing after a 6 drop activated dose for quick onset stomach cramps (maybe from painful gas or something she’d eaten the night before), followed by a nap, and felt 100% when she woke up.
I wonder if that is significant? At least it’s helpful to know that is a common side effect and not to worry if the MMS is doing it’s job.
Also, wonder why she chose to give him 18 drops? That is much more than the “6 and 6” protocol I would’ve tried.