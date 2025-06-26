Our teenage son got a reaction to possibly something through skin contact (at least he didn’t report a sting). He went for a run after harvest time…

On his way home he started feeling funny, and upon looking in the mirror when he got home realized he was all covered in horrible raised spots and his eyes were swelling shut…

He called me. Luckily I was just a couple of miles away…. He didn’t have trouble breathing, but was feeling faint… He took 18 activated drops by mouth… I also made a spray bottle with 20 activated drops in 2 oz of water and sprayed him down from head to toe.

He took a nap and in an hour his skin returned to normal appearance. He had to vomit. It was late in the afternoon at this point, so he got up off the floor and went to bed. He did end up with some diarrhea, but by next morning he was back to normal.