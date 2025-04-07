Severe Acne Eliminated in 2 weeks
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide
(Translated from Spanish)
Acne testimony before and after CDS at 2 weeks of taking it orally and preparing a spray with CDS and water after washing your face morning and night. Take the cds 3 times a day 20 drops in 100ml of water.
Protocols used:
