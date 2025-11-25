Root Canal Infection and Pain Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
“I have been doing the mouthwash protocol and alternating with this gas protocol daily. I am now pain free and forgot that two weeks ago I had to go to a specialist for an old root canal that was infected. I have had zero pain since I started doing these protocols. Praise God!”
Protocol Used: Oral Health Protocol
I have a quick question. I am scheduled for an alveoplasty on my upper gums in a few weeks. I've had one before and its very painful with sutures in your mouth for a week to 10 days. Would CDS or DMSO be helpful with new sutures in my gums? I have tried MMS and DMSO on my sore gums before and had some trouble with more soreness from both. I'm wondering if I just had it too strong. I only use CDS now, since it has no acid.
On a completely different subject but a question I’ve been asking for sometime and get no response is this: I have mixed per Dr K’s recipe (3000ppm) and have drank it, used protocol E and used it topically but stopped once I began immunotherapy for cancer. Of the different variations I am on monoclonal antibodies.
Is it safe or better yet helpful to use CDS while on immunotherapy?
Is it contraindicative? Someone, anyone an answer please.