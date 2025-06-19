Rheumatoid Arthritis Pain Eliminated
With the Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide)
Wow brilliant, I have rheumatoid arthritis, done the 21 day protocol, pain free now, but cannot make a fist thou.
I used 3 drops to 3 drops activator every hour 8 times a day.
But I’m still taking meds for arthritis as scared to stop taking them. But b4 mms, I was still in pain taking tabs.
Protocol Used: Starting Procedure and Protocol 1000
